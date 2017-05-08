Net neutrality proponents are literally bringing their fight to the FCC’s door 

The FCC has announced that it plans to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules so that ISPs can decide which websites deserve more of their precious bandwidth. To fight the power, proponents of net neutrality are taking their fight to the streets, specifically one street where FCC Chairman Agit Pai lives.

On Sunday, protesters from activist group Protect Our Internet embarked on a campaign of so-called “Ajit-ation,” where they distributed door hangers around Pai’s neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, asking his neighbors if they knew he was planning to limit their internet freedom, as reported by The Verge. The flyers feature a photo of Pai as well as key background information (he was a lawyer for Verizon) and how his proposal could change the open internet. The FCC is expected to vote on the rule change on May 18. Activists also plan to hold a “vigil” in front of Pai’s house next Sunday.