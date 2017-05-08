KFC’s chicken-loving romance novel is killing it on Amazon’s free Kindle store

While the novel sounds like it came from the mind of the guy who wrote the porno starring MS Word’s helpful Clippy (…er, maybe don’t Google that at work), it actually has KFC’s stamp of approval. The novella is part of its Mother’s Day push, because all mothers want is a few minutes alone with a romance novel and a bucket of fried chicken. The book reportedly tells the story of Lady Madeline Parker, who runs away from a loveless betrothal only to meet a “handsome sailor with a mysterious past” and presumably a secret recipe for chicken. The novella is only 96 pages long, so you can read it before dashing off your heartfelt ode to Taco Bell‘s chalupa. Download your free copy at Amazon.com.



[Photo via Amazon]