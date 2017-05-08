Warren Buffet missed the boat on Google and Amazon, and he really regrets it

Most people regret things like eating a third doughnut or not buying enough Beanie Babies to fund their retirement, but Warren Buffett is not quite like the rest of us. The billionaire investor’s biggest regret is not buying into Google .

“I blew it,” he told shareholders at Berkshire Hathaway‘s annual gathering on Saturday, according to CNN. Buffett admitted that he should have realized the value of Google’s advertising business, because Berkshire Hathaway’s subsidiary Geico was shelling out $10 or $11 every time someone clicked on one of their ads. Buffett’s other investment regret was failing to get in on Amazon early. “I was too dumb to realize. I did not think [Bezos] could succeed on the scale he has,” Buffett said, adding that he “really underestimated the brilliance of the execution.”

“That’s cost people a lot of money at Berkshire,” he said. Read more about Buffett’s regrets while eating your fourth doughnut and looking at Beanie Babies on eBay.