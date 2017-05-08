Uber makes its next self-driving move with a new hire and tech lab in Toronto

As Uber’s Otto continues to be tangled up in a lawsuit with Google, Uber is placing its next bet on autonomous vehicles—this time in Canada. The company is hiring artificial intelligence researcher Raqual Urtasun to head up a new self-driving technology lab in Toronto, according to Wired. CEO Travis Kalanick said last year that if his company isn’t one of the first in driverless technology, “then Uber is no longer a thing.” A ride-sharing network will be easily replicable, he said, once drivers are replaced with robots.