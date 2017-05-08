The security measures big companies take to stop hackers are becoming pointless

That’s because many hackers are simply choosing to attack a company’s smaller vendors, who often have copies of the same data they are after, yet not the same security protections, reports the New York Times. This is how a hacker was able to obtain the upcoming season of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. It targets the systems of not Netflix, but one of the many postproduction companies Netflix uses to work on the series. That postproduction company didn’t have the same cyber security defenses as Netflix, so it was easier to penetrate. As a result, some security companies are considering providing cyber security software for free to all of the vendors a larger paying client uses.