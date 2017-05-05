This dude thinks single ladies want cookies and portable wine from subscription boxes

What does a single woman want from a subscription box? Let Jonathan Beskin, founder of SinglesSwag, tell you.

You need cookies, obviously, so you can binge when you realize how pitiful your life is. A wine-on-the-go bag, because you’re basically an alcoholic, drowning the sorrow of not successfully snagging a man. (After all, “You can’t spell disappointment without men,” as the brand’s Instagram feed announces.) Clearly, a pair of socks that say “My mascara ran, I’m counting it as exercise.” And a heart necklace because #LoveYourself. Do you feel beautifully empowered yet? Of course you do.

Thanks, Beskin! You really get us!

