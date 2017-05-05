Kim and Kanye are about to unveil their line of klothes for kids

Hope you’re comfortable on the edge of your seat, because any minute now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going to “drop” their new line of clothing for kids.
Kardashian announced on Twitter that The Kids Supply would be unveiled at 3 p.m. ET today to spur us into making babies just so we can dress them in tiny bomber jackets scrawled with the word “Calabasas.” In a series of tweets about the “sick” line, Kardashian says that she and West have “made almost all of our kids’ clothes” — except those Vetements dresses and tiny Balmain jackets, of course. The couple’s very fashionable daughter, North West, has already been spotted wearing Calabasas-emblazoned leisure wear and neon party dresses from the line, setting the trend for anyone unashamed of taking fashion advice from a kindergartner. After the line is unveiled, be sure to hide your phone in case your kid tries to buy out the entire line while you’re sleeping.
[Photo:Craig Barritt/Getty Images]