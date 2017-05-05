Kim and Kanye are about to unveil their line of klothes for kids

Kardashian announced on Twitter that The Kids Supply would be unveiled at 3 p.m. ET today to spur us into making babies just so we can dress them in tiny bomber jackets scrawled with the word “Calabasas.” In a series of tweets about the “sick” line, Kardashian says that she and West have “made almost all of our kids’ clothes” — except those Vetements dresses and tiny Balmain jackets, of course. The couple’s very fashionable daughter, North West, has already been spotted wearing Calabasas-emblazoned leisure wear and neon party dresses from the line, setting the trend for anyone unashamed of taking fashion advice from a kindergartner. After the line is unveiled, be sure to hide your phone in case your kid tries to buy out the entire line while you’re sleeping.



[Photo:Craig Barritt/Getty Images]