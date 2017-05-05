Apple and Amazon might finally make nice on TV apps

Amazon and Apple are reportedly close to a deal that would put an Amazon Video app on Apple TV boxes at last. The app could arrive in the third quarter of this year according to Recode , allowing Apple TV users to finally watch Amazon Prime videos on the big screen without using AirPlay from an iPhone or iPad as a workaround.

The source of the two companies’ disagreement has never been totally clear. On other TV devices, Amazon’s app supports not only Prime video, but also à la carte purchases and add-on subscriptions to Amazon Channels. On the iPhone, however, Amazon’s app only supports existing subscriptions and purchases. Amazon may want the ability to upsell through its Apple TV app without a big revenue split, and Apple presumably wants its streaming box unbanned from Amazon’s store. Hopefully they’re close to figuring it out for the sake of their users.