Apple and Amazon might finally make nice on TV apps

Amazon and Apple are reportedly close to a deal that would put an Amazon Video app on Apple TV boxes at last. The app could arrive in the third quarter of this year according to Recode, allowing Apple TV users to finally watch Amazon Prime videos on the big screen without using AirPlay from an iPhone or iPad as a workaround.
The source of the two companies’ disagreement has never been totally clear. On other TV devices, Amazon’s app supports not only Prime video, but also à la carte purchases and add-on subscriptions to Amazon Channels. On the iPhone, however, Amazon’s app only supports existing subscriptions and purchases. Amazon may want the ability to upsell through its Apple TV app without a big revenue split, and Apple presumably wants its streaming box unbanned from Amazon’s store. Hopefully they’re close to figuring it out for the sake of their users.