Blue prosecco might be the thing to finally get your mom on Instagram

If countless hours spent watching The Wire taught us anything, it’s that if you come at the king , you’d best not miss. A new blue prosecco is looking to unseat rosé as the reigning royal of Instagram–and it just might take the crown.

Just as rosé-all-day season is about to kick off, Italian company Fratelli Saraceni has unleashed blue prosecco upon the world. Blumond is a fizzy blue dessert wine made from prosecco, blue curaçao, and peach, according to Delish. Blumond looks like something Guinan would serve up at the Ten Forward lounge on the Starship Enterprise, but on this planet it will be doled out to anyone wanting to earn themselves some Instagram love this summer. While we haven’t tried this wine yet, the company uses words like “velvety,” “seductive,” and “glamorous” to describe it, meaning it will probably be a big hit at your mom’s book club.

[Photo: Fratelli Saraceni]