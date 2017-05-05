Moop? Martha Stewart is launching a clothing and skincare line

Martha Stewart has built a career around creating domestic bliss, with magazines, cookbooks, a TV show, and website. But she’s just announced that she is expanding into two new categories–skincare and clothing –that will be sold through QVC. Does that remind you of anything? Goop , perhaps?

Martha Stewart’s brand is in direct competition with Gwyneth Paltrow’s. Gwyneth Paltrow created her own empire along the same lines as Stewart, but started making clothing and skincare lines in the last few years. In 2014, Paltrow even hired Lisa Gersh, the former CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, to be the CEO of Goop. (Gersh has since left Goop and Paltrow herself has taken on the role of CEO.)

The competition between the domestic doyennes just got more exciting. Maybe they’ll be dueling with crystals and broken rosé bottles soon.



[Photo: Nicholas Hunt/WireImage/Getty Images]