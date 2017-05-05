Elon Musk needs your help to come up with a boring name for his boring company’s boring machine 

In the wee hours of this morning, Elon Musk bravely asked the internet for help naming his boring company’s new boring machine , even though he probably knows the great minds on the internet will solemnly swear he should name it Boring McBoringFace .

Thinking about a name for our first tunneling machine …

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2017

Left to his own devices, Musk came up with Ultimate Boring Machine, the Second, which frankly has less appeal than Boring McBoringFace. Of course inquiring minds wanted to know why this was, “the Second” when as far as we know it is the company’s first tunneling machine. “It has more credibility,” Musk replied, adding “I know what you’re thinking … then why not ‘the Third’? Well, I’ve learned my lesson about 3’s.” It’s Friday and you don’t want to be working anyway, so go help Musk name his boring machine.



[Photo: Flickr user Steve Jurvetson]