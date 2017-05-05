Giant billboards remind lawmakers that letting ISPs sell user information is not cool

Ticked-off techies who are angry that lawmakers voted to let ISPs sell user information have taken their fight to the streets. Well, technically about 25 feet off the streets in the form of billboards telling the world—and voters in their districts—what those lawmakers have done.

The nonprofit, internet-privacy group Fight for the Future has unveiled four billboards targeting Reps. Marsha Blackburn and John Rutherford and Sens. Jeff Flake and Dean Heller featuring their names and phone numbers and encouraging constituents to call and make their government reps listen, as The Verge reported. The billboards were paid for with donations to the organization and placed in the lawmakers’ districts as a reminder that votes about the internet have consequences off-line, too. “Congress should know by now that when you come for the Internet, the Internet comes for you,” Evan Greer, the campaign director of Fight for the Future, said.





[Photos: courtesy Fight for the Future]