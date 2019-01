Because the odds are I don’t have one. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has released a report showing just how much landline ownership has declined:

• 50.8%, a majority of U.S. households, now only have mobile phones at home. In 2007, only 15% of U.S. households only had mobile phones at home.

• 39.4% have both a landline and mobile phone.

• 6.5% only have a landline phone.

• 3.2% have no phone at all.

• 70% of adults between 25 and 34 only have a mobile phone.