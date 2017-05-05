advertisement
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Uber

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The investigation focuses on Uber’s use of its “Greyball” software, which helped the company circumvent government officials in areas where they were trying to stop Uber from operating where the company had not yet been legally approved to do so, reports Reuters. The investigation is reportedly still in its “early stages.” Both Uber and the Justice Department have so far declined to comment on the matter.

