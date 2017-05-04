Ivanka Trump’s new book about working women says a lot—about Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump just released a new book, Women Who Work . Fast Company ‘s digital editor, Anjali Khosla, reviewed it today. She points out that the book is thin on details about Ivanka’s personal life and doesn’t provide particularly radical advice. But it does give us some insight into how she wants to be remembered: as a devoted mother and wife, an entrepreneur, and a supporter of women’s rights.

But Khosla points out that it is not so easy to artificially construct this legacy, particularly now that she is a political adviser to the president. “In the business world, it is easier to optically align oneself with a cause,” Khosla writes. “Join a board, speak on a panel, launch an ‘authentic’ marketing statement and use it to sell a watered-down, nonthreatening feminism as wobbly as a pair of cheaply made shoes. But in politics, you generally have to take a stand, and you have to take action.”

[Photo: Flickr user Marc Levin]