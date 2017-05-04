advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

pin:Microsoft’s Build 2017 conference: join us for live coverage

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

On Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11, Microsoft will be holding Build, its big developer conference, in Seattle. CEO Satya Nadella and other executives may tackle topics relating to everything from Windows to Office to HoloLens to AI. And Fast Company’s Mark Sullivan and Harry McCracken will be in the audience with breaking news and analysis. Visit this page for coverage of both keynotes and other highlights from the show.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life