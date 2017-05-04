Here’s what’s in the GOP health care bill that just passed the House 

The House of Representatives today narrowly passed the GOP’s second attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare since Trump took office. (The first attempt was withdrawn before lawmakers could vote on it.) Despite the goal, the bill doesn’t actually repeal much of the Affordable Care Act.

Here are some of the key things it does and doesn’t do:

• It eliminates taxes laid out in the Affordable Care Act, such as the tax on couples making more than $250,000 a year.

• It eliminates penalties for people who don’t obtain insurance.

• It eliminates penalties for employers with more than 50 full-time employees who don’t provide health insurance.

• It stops the expansion of Medicaid.

• It still requires insurers to provide insurance to people with pre-existing conditions, but it also lets states apply for waivers to opt out of that requirement.