Has “Star Wars” merch lost its sales Force?

There’s been a disturbance in the force of Star Wars imports. New research from Panjiva shows that U.S. seaborne imports of all Star Wars-related merchandise have dropped 22% in the 12-month span from April 2016 to 2017. That included a 12% slide in costume imports, despite the fact that Halloween and Comic-Con featured their usual number of Slave Leias and wookiees, a dramatic 69% slump in video games, and a 13% drop in figures and models, perhaps because kids these days just don’t want to reenact Kylo Ren’s patricide like they used to.