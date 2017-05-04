In 2001, the beautiful people loved BlackBerry

The reviews—including one by our own Jared Newman—are arriving for the BlackBerry KeyOne, the final BlackBerry actually designed by BlackBerry. (It was manufactured by Chinese electronics giant TCL, which will take on even more responsibility for future models.) The phone’s defining feature is its physical keyboard, which—even if you like tiny plastic keys—makes it a bit of curiosity in 2017.

The launch of a new BlackBerry made me nostalgic for the golden age of BlackBerry, which led me to check out past Fast Company coverage. In 2001, we published a story that explained how the company then known as RIM had become so successful, though in retrospect some of its secrets of success eventually proved to be its downfall. Even you remember that the company’s devices were once cool, it’s startling to be reminded of just how trendy they once were: