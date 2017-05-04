Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi has launched in India

The service is one of the company’s initiatives that fall under its Internet.org organization. Express Wi-Fi will allow people in the country to buy online vouchers to access the internet that are priced at 10-20 rupees (15-30 U.S. cents) for a day or 200-300 rupees ($3.10-$4.60 USD) for a month, reports the Hindu BusinessLine. The low cost of the Wi-Fi internet access, which will be available at at least 20,000 hot spots in the upcoming months, means more people can afford to get online in the country than ever before. And unlike its much-criticized Free Basics initiative, Express Wi-Fi allows users to access the full internet with no restrictions.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens