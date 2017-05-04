Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi has launched in India

The service is one of the company’s initiatives that fall under its Internet.org organization. Express Wi-Fi will allow people in the country to buy online vouchers to access the internet that are priced at 10-20 rupees (15-30 U.S. cents) for a day or 200-300 rupees ($3.10-$4.60 USD) for a month, reports the Hindu BusinessLine. The low cost of the Wi-Fi internet access, which will be available at at least 20,000 hot spots in the upcoming months, means more people can afford to get online in the country than ever before. And unlike its much-criticized Free Basics initiative, Express Wi-Fi allows users to access the full internet with no restrictions.