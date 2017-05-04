Google released their official statement on the Google Docs phishing attack . . . via a series of tweets

Maybe they were afraid to write a press release in Docs.
(1 of 3) Official Google Statement on Phishing Email: We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs…
— Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017
(2 of 3) & have disabled offending accounts. We’ve removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team…
— Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017
(3 of 3) is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail.
— Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017