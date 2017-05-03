Facebook: AI is not the panacea

The narrative surrounding Facebook and its content moderation woes is that it needs to build the technology to properly weed out abusive content uploaded by users . But Mark Zuckerberg today told analysts on the quarterly earnings call that this solution is a long way out. It will take, said Zuckerberg, “a series of years.”

And perhaps most important, Facebook does not think the technology will be perfect. While the company says it is building artificial intelligence tools to be able to spot bad things before they go online, the idea is that they will complement the human side. Zuckerberg’s vision, he said, is that AI will be used to better flag content so that “we can prioritize what we look at.”

In short, human content moderators aren’t going away anytime soon.