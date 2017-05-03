Mark Zuckerberg insists that Facebook Live also saves lives

In the wake of terrible headlines about Facebook users uploading abusive and violent videos, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today the company’s plan to hire 3,000 more people to its community operations team to help filter out such content.

But he also felt compelled to point out the good side of Facebook Live. On this quarter’s earnings call, Zuckerberg brought our attention to a person who used the platform while contemplating suicide. Facebook decided to keep the live stream going until the police could intervene. In this sense, said Zuckerberg, Facebook is about “helping people when they are in need.”

Of course it’s good this person didn’t end their life but it seems odd to highlight the role of Facebook Live. This example shouldn’t be used as a counter-narrative to the use of the platform by disturbed people to broadcast murders and commit violence, videos of which take hours to take down.