Facebook’s earnings show it continues to smash expectations for user growth and revenue

Facebook released its quarterly earnings this afternoon, and the company continues to grow—both in terms of users and revenue. The social media juggernaut may be in hot water over content moderation woes, but its business doesn’t seem to be hampered.
This quarter, Facebook smashed analyst expectations, hitting $8.03 billion in revenue. User-wise, Facebook continued to see steady MAU and DAU growth. It’s closing in on 2 billion monthly active users. And Facebook’s ad business continues to grow and dominate. Here are the breakout numbers: