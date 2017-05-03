advertisement
The CEO of Girls Who Code isn’t thrilled about being in Ivanka Trump’s book

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Reshma Saujani got a mention in Ivanka Trump’s new book, Women Who Work, which came out this week. Trump cited Saujani’s story—she founded the nonprofit group Girls Who Code after a run for Congress—as an example of an inspirational woman leader creating opportunities for herself and others. But Saujani tweeted that she’d prefer not to be mentioned as long as Trump is “complicit,” a reference to that recent SNL sketch that went viral.


[Photo: Wikimedia Commons]

