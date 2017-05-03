American Airlines plans to make flying a little more miserable with reduced legroom

The airline is now apparently getting its design inspiration from a sardine can, making rows even smaller to pack in more seats on its new Boeing 737 Max jetliners, CNN reports . It will reduce the space between some seats in economy class by 2 inches , from 31 to 29 inches. So maybe leave your kneecaps at home the next time you fly American.

The move puts American more in line with budget airlines like Frontier and Spirit, which have 28 inches of legroom, versus 31 or 33 inches on Jetblue, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines, according to SF Gate. Seat squishing is not the end of American’s space-maximizing efforts, either. A source also told CNN that the bathrooms on 737 jetliners will be smaller, which is one way to make sure that no one tries to join the Mile High Club on your shuttle to Toledo.

Responding to the recent United debacle, U.S. House Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster just yesterday asked airlines to “seize this opportunity” to improve air travel—to which the airlines have prepared their response along the lines of: “Ha ha, nope.”