The behavioral science behind why people don’t return their shopping carts

Scientific American has taken a deep dive into the aggravating phenomenon of people who fail to return shopping carts at grocery stores, instead leaving them strewn around the parking lot like ugly lawn ornaments. Turns out there are a few reasons for this behavior and it’s not just laziness. Some blame their children on the grounds that they can’t leave them unattended in the car while returning carts; others blame the weather (e.g. God); some think people prefer to pick up their carts from the shrubbery instead of the store foyer; while others believe it’s actually someone’s job to collect the carts and they don’t want to deprive them of their livelihood. Then there are the people who are just lazy, just jerks, or just lazy jerks.