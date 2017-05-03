advertisement
Just like the rest of us, FBI director Comey also feels “nauseous” about his impact on election

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

James Comey is strongly defending his controversial decision to send a letter just weeks before the election announcing that the FBI had restarted its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this morning, he asserted that to not disclose the update would have been a “catastrophic” act of concealment. Comey also prompted a million eye-rolls across the country when he admitted to feeling “mildly nauseous to think we had an impact on the election.”

