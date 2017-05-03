Just like the rest of us, FBI director Comey also feels “nauseous” about his impact on election

James Comey is strongly defending his controversial decision to send a letter just weeks before the election announcing that the FBI had restarted its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this morning, he asserted that to not disclose the update would have been a “catastrophic” act of concealment. Comey also prompted a million eye-rolls across the country when he admitted to feeling “mildly nauseous to think we had an impact on the election.”