Which companies are getting diversity right?

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Among the growing number of companies angling to create a more diverse workforce, some are struggling while others are being lauded for their efforts. DiversityInc just announced the results of its annual report of the top 50 U.S. employers who’ve made significant strides in their initiatives to hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT employees, and veterans. 

At the top:

1. EY

2. Kaiser Permanente

3. AT&T

4. PwC

5. Johnson & Johnson

6. Sodexo

7. MasterCard

8. Marriott International

9. Wells Fargo

10. Abbott

You can see the full list here along with lists that break out companies by industry, mentoring opportunities, ERGs, and other initiatives.

