Facebook is hiring thousands of people to make sure no more live killings are uploaded

Mark Zuckerberg said today that Facebook is taking action to curb the amount of violent and abusive content uploaded to its platform. In a public post this morning, he wrote that the company would be hiring “3,000 people to our community operations team around the world—on top of the 4,500 we have today—to review the millions of reports we get every week, and improve the process for doing it quickly.” He added that Facebook is working on building tools to make it easier to report content and faster for moderators to take it down.