Facebook is hiring thousands of people to make sure no more live killings are uploaded

Mark Zuckerberg said today that Facebook is taking action to curb the amount of violent and abusive content uploaded to its platform. In a public post this morning, he wrote that the company would be hiring “3,000 people to our community operations team around the world—on top of the 4,500 we have today—to review the millions of reports we get every week, and improve the process for doing it quickly.” He added that Facebook is working on building tools to make it easier to report content and faster for moderators to take it down.
Over the last few weeks, numerous examples have surfaced where someone has uploaded a violent and heinous video to Facebook that remained on the site for hours if not days. The company said in the past it is building up its AI technology to better flag this content; this tech solution obviously isn’t ready yet. Now we see Zuckerberg’s plan, for the time being, is to hire more human eyeballs to click through the endless reams of flagged Facebook posts.
This is one of many steps Facebook has to take to truly battle this problem. Hopefully it will make a difference.
[Photo: FLDphotos]