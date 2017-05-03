Outdoor Voices creates a fun new way to shop for athleisure online

Outdoor Voices, the cult athleisure brand known for its muted colors and soft fabrics, discovered early on that customers want simple “kits” made up of a few matching garments they need for a particular activity. A cropped top and leggings for the studio, for instance, or joggers and a T-shirt for more casual recreation. These kits have generated 10% of Outdoor Voices’ business.
Today, the brand is launching a new interface that allows customers to mix and match items to create more personalized kits. The idea is to help navigate the vast inventory of products by curating outfits based on the customer’s preferred activity, color preferences, and style. It’s a fun platform, designed to simplify online shopping.