The New York Times just added a record number of digital subscribers, but there’s a downside

The newspaper’s parent company said in its first-quarter earnings today that it added 308,000 digital-only subscribers over the last three months, a record for a single quarter. In the words of a New York Times Company press release, the number was “astounding.” (Why be modest?) The bump helped push the Times’s digital advertising revenue to $50 million, up 19% over the same period last year. But revenue from print ads took another hit—it fell 18% for the quarter. And that double-digit drop has been a familiar story. Print revenue dropped 16% in 2016. Read the full report here.