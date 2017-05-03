Hulu’s live TV service is now available

Hulu, which has been streaming TV shows for almost a decade, is joining Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, and YouTube TV with a cable-like service for mobile devices, PCs, and TV offering live broadcast and pay channels. Officially in beta—though not for free— Hulu with Live TV includes 50+ channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and lots of cable mainstays, for $4o a month, a fee that includes the company’s current on-demand service. That gets you 50 hours of cloud DVR service; 200 hours is an extra $15 a month.
All of the competitors in this category have many similarities, but are different enough that each has its own spin. Hulu’s pitch is that it’s the only service to offer live and on-demand programming along with original series in one service.