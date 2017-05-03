Hulu’s live TV service is now available

Hulu, which has been streaming TV shows for almost a decade, is joining Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, and YouTube TV with a cable-like service for mobile devices, PCs, and TV offering live broadcast and pay channels. Officially in beta—though not for free— Hulu with Live TV includes 50+ channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and lots of cable mainstays, for $4o a month, a fee that includes the company’s current on-demand service. That gets you 50 hours of cloud DVR service; 200 hours is an extra $15 a month.