London just licensed its iconic Tube logo for global branding

1 minute Read

The move comes as Transport for London is looking for ways to increase revenue to keep the Tube running without raising fares too much for passengers, reports Bloomberg. TfL’s five-year deal with TSBA Group will see both the Tube’s iconic roundel and Tube map licensed for everything from kitchenware to clothing to toys.

