Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi in talks to start weekend business show on MSNBC

The duo is in talks with the cable network to start a taped weekend business program, three sources tell Fast Company . The news comes at a time when the network is working to expand its original weekend programming to compete with chief rivals CNN and Fox News Channel.

Ruhle started her career in broadcast news in 2011 at Bloomberg Television after stints at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse. Ruhle joined MSNBC in the spring of 2016 and has been hosting her own hour-long news program at 9 AM EST. Velshi served as CNN’s business anchor for over a decade before joining Al Jazeera America. After the network closed its American operations in 2016, he signed a deal with MSNBC, which was announced last October.

MSNBC has been expanding its weekend programming as of late. As New York magazine recently reported, conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt is set to start hosting his own weekend show soon, which has raised concerns within and outside of the network that its progressive stance is shifting in favor of more moderate and conservative hosts.

A spokesman for MSNBC declined to comment.