Apple reports so-so results for March-ending quarter

Here are the top lines:
• Profits were $11 billion on Revenues of $52.9 billion, in line with guidance and narrowly missing analyst expectations
• iPhones sales were 50.8 million units, slightly below expectations (up 1% from last year)
• iPads sold 8.9 million units (down 13% from last year)
• Macs sold 4.2 million units (up 4% from last year)
• Services revenue came to $7.0 billion, off 2% from last quarter
• China revenue fell 14% from last year to $10.7 billion
•Guidance for next quarter: $43.5-$45.5 billion in revenue