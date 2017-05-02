Apple reports so-so results for March-ending quarter

Here are the top lines:

• Profits were $11 billion on Revenues of $52.9 billion, in line with guidance and narrowly missing analyst expectations

• iPhones sales were 50.8 million units, slightly below expectations (up 1% from last year)

• iPads sold 8.9 million units (down 13% from last year)

• Macs sold 4.2 million units (up 4% from last year)

• Services revenue came to $7.0 billion, off 2% from last quarter

• China revenue fell 14% from last year to $10.7 billion