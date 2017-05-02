CNN banned this Trump ad and YouTubers aren’t loving it either

CNN said it would not run a Donald Trump commercial that castigates the mainstream media as “fake news” while touting the president’s first 100 days in office. As Variety reports , the cable news network says the ad violates its standards because, well, it’s demonstrably not true:

“The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

The YouTube community seems to agree. As of Tuesday afternoon, the 30-second spot racked up more than 39,000 thumbs down ratings on YouTube versus only 7,700 thumbs up. Of course, some YouTube users seemed to be egging on the thumbs-down camp in the comments section, so maybe all the bad feedback is a bit of fake news itself. Who can keep track anymore?