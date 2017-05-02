At Facebook, women coders are judged by a harsher standard: Report

Women engineers at the social networking company say their code faces stricter standards than that of their male counterparts, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal. The report cites an analysis of five years worth of data by a female Facebook employee who discovered that code written by women was rejected 35% more than code written by men. The analysis generated controversy within the company, WSJ reports. In response, Facebook conducted a follow-up analysis and claimed the disparity had less to do with gender and more to do with an engineer’s rank at the company. (Code from lower-ranked employees was rejected more often.) But that just brings up the question of why there aren’t more higher-ranked women engineers on the team. Read the full story from WSJ here.