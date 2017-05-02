These interns might make more money than you

Here’s a fun fact: The median annual salary for a full-time U.S. worker is currently $51,350, according to Glassdoor’s Local Pay Reports. But some paid interns at companies like Facebook, Microsoft, or ExxonMobil can earn nearly twice what the average working stiff takes home.

For that kind of money, you can bet that like Adobe’s interns, they’re not just fetching coffee or putting together presentations, they’re actually developing products, writing code, and making business decisions.

Glassdoor ranked a list of the top highest-paying internships across the country. In addition to the top three mentioned above, tech industry companies dominate the rankings. Read the full list here.

No wonder research found that paid internships lead to top job offers and higher full-time salaries.