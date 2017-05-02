Richard Branson was “Made By Dyslexia” and just launched a charity to show why that’s not a bad thing

Albert Einstein , Henry Ford, Steve Jobs, and Richard Branson have a few things in common. Not only do they have some of the greatest minds to ever grace a white man, but those same minds all overcame dyslexia to achieve incredible success. Now, Branson is hoping to dispel some of the stereotypes about people with dyslexia with a new charity called Made By Dyslexia , which he launched today.

“We should see young people with dyslexia as being full of potential, not as having a disadvantage,” the billionaire Virgin founder wrote in The Sunday Times, ahead of the charity launch. The first step is changing the perception within schools, where Branson said he was made to feel both “lazy and dumb.” “Out in the real world, my dyslexia became my massive advantage: It helped me to think creatively and laterally, and see solutions where others saw problems,” he wrote.

The charity was launched to help diagnose dyslexics and change the perception of dyslexia. Branson’s work changing the world’s perception of dyslexia will be an uphill battle. In the Times, he cited a YouGov survey that shows that only 3% of people see dyslexia as a positive trait. But if anyone can shift that perception, it’s Branson, the hero who is sending Ashton Kutcher into space.

[Photo via Wikimedia]