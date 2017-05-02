These are the companies that actually give new dads a decent amount of time off 

While a spotlight is shining on the policies (or lack thereof) around paid parental leave on the first 100 days of the Trump administration, some companies are taking matters into their own hands. Fatherly’s just released its annual list of companies with more than 1,000 employees that are providing the best benefits and programs for working fathers.

Good news for dads: since Fatherly started reporting two years ago, the average number of paid weeks off for dads among the top 50 companies list rose from four to 11, a 275% increase.

Netflix, Etsy, and Amex take the top three slots, but tech companies dominate the pack. Read the whole list here.