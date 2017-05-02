The ACLU’s membership has quadrupled since the election

It’s hard to believe now, but this time last year the ACLU was trying to figure out how to stay relevant. Now, the 97-year-old nonprofit is the pet cause for celebrities and Silicon Valley luminaries, including Y Combinator president Sam Altman. Take a look at some of some of these impressive benchmarks (like the fact that they have raked in $83 million in donations and quadrupled their membership in the last six months), then read our digital cover story for an exclusive look at how they are managing all this growth.