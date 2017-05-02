Proof that Drake is the living embodiment of the fire emoji

Spotify has just released proof that Rihanna is a queen, or at least that Spotify users believe she deserves the crown ???? (Crown emoji). The streaming-music company just pored through its playlists and determined the most “emoji-ed” artists on the platform. Drake is the reigning title holder, because his fans believe he is pure fire emoji ???? . He’s followed by Justin Bieber , because a lot of people think he merits the heart face emoji ???? , and One Direction rounded out the top three with the nearly bespoke ID emoji ???? .

Adele’s broken-heart ballads earn her the heart-break emoji, while Daft Punk gets a robot, Metallica gets the ogre face, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean battle it out for No. 1 in the tractor-emoji using demographic, and bachata heartthrob Romeo Santos gets a well-deserved dancing lady. Other findings include that David Bowie is most closely associated with the lightning bolt emoji, in homage to his iconic look on the 1973 album, Aladdin Sane, while The Weeknd gets the emoji ???? that Spotify claims is “sweat droplets”.

If you’re really into emojis [insert eye-roll emoji], you can stage an emoji showdown on Spotify or just read more about their findings here.

[Photo via Wikipedia]