Windows’ new feature will mix your realities, no headset required

Here at Microsoft’s education-themed event in New York City, the company has announced several bits of news relating to 3D. One of them looks especially neat: “View Mixed Reality,” an upcoming Windows 10 feature, will let any Windows computer blend 3D imagery with the reality it can see with its camera (even an external webcam). It’ll bring some of what’s neat about the company’s HoloLens headset—which is still a very pricey developer kit—to a potentially much, much wider audience.