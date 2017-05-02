Now you can tell your internet trolls to literally eat it

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but a new Brooklyn bakery thinks it should be served frosted and, occasionally, with sprinkles.

Troll Cakes will take mean internet comments—or tweets from the president—and transform them into a frosted cake. The bakery will then box it up and deliver it to the troll who posted the nasty comment in the first place. Founder Kat Thek was inspired by online bullies targeting Dolly Parton. “[I]t made me really mad,” she told Pix 11 News. The pointless bullying of a national treasure led her to create the bakery to serve up slices of delicious revenge.

If the commenter was obnoxious and anonymous? For an extra fee, Troll Cakes, which bills itself as a bakery and detective agency, will try to track down the troll so you can serve them up a delicious slice of go f— yourself. Here’s hoping that Christoph Waltz will send one to me.