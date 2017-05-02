Here are the most beloved brands of spring 2017, according to Morning Consult

The Washington-based research firm surveyed about 200,000 Americans about their favorite brands, and it turns out people like getting packages more than they like mediocre chocolate. Amazon and Google topped the list, with a respective 76% and 75% approval rating. No surprises there, but I was not expecting to see UPS at No. 3. The delivery company scored a 74% approval rating, edging out Hershey and FedEx, both with 73%. Morning Consult also broke the list down by industry and sector, including most beloved news brands (CBS News at No. 1) and social media brands (Facebook at No. 1). Check out the full list here.