Lululemon reinvents the sports bra

Tucked in Lululemon’s Vancouver headquarters is an innovation center called Whitespace. Over the past two years, physiologists, behavioral psychologists, and designers have been working on a new bra called the Enlite, which launches today.

I had an early peek at the bra, which is specifically engineered for running. While many sports bras rely on very tight compression, this bra offers support through carefully placed straps that stay in place without digging into the skin. The bras are also designed with built-in cups that support the breast, without flattening them, preserving a more feminine shape. The product is made from Ultralu, a breathable and lightweight fabric created by Lululemon that does not make the wearer feel squashed. It comes in three colors, a wide range of sizes and costs $98.