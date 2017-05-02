FEED launches its first brick-and-mortar store

You may recognize FEED from the tote bags emblazoned with the logo that people carry around town. The brand, which was founded by Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007, helps supply meals to people around the world in need by selling products like handbags and jewelry.

Today, the brand announces that it is launching its first stand-alone retail store, which will be located in Dumbo. It will also serve as a cafe, in partnership with La Colombe and City Bakery. At a time when so many brick-and-mortar stores are closing, Lauren says having a shop front made sense for FEED, which wants to offer customers new experiences with the brand. “We want this space to gather community and foster conversation about the issues we care about,” she tells Fast Company. Lauren explains that the store will host talks and events like flower arranging workshops.