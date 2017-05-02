advertisement
Check out this beautiful landing of a SpaceX rocket

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Falcon 9 rocket landed yesterday after delivering a secret government satellite into space.

Landing

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 1, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

