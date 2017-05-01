Some major Apple Watch apps have vanished without explanation

As noted by AppleInsider , several popular iPhone apps have discontinued their Apple Watch versions in recent weeks, including Google Maps , Amazon , eBay , and Target . And so far, none of the companies have explained why.

The simple explanation would be that people aren’t using those apps. On a device where quick interactions work best, developers may be deciding that full-blown Watch apps are too cumbersome to access, and that actionable notifications are good enough. But with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference coming up next month, perhaps Apple is preparing another major software overhaul that further de-emphasizes standalone Watch apps. If that’s the case, it might make sense for major app makers to get a tip-off.